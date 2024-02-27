Man takes plea deal in connection to Dayton police Detective DelRio’s death

Combs agreed to plead guilty to maintaining a drug premises, according to federal court documents. He is facing up to 20 years in prison and a maximum of three years of supervised release. He will also be fined $500,000.

Combs is accused of allowing Goddard to use his home in the 1400 block of Ruskin Road to store and sell drugs.

On Nov. 4, 2019, Combs reportedly was in the basement with Cortner and Goddard when he heard a knock on the door. He went to answer it, but Goddard stopped him and directed him away from the basement stairs, according to court documents.

That night, DelRio was part of a Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force executing a search warrant at the house. DelRio entered the house after no one answered and proceeded to the basement.

He immediately came under gunfire and was shot twice in the face, according to court records. He died three days later, on Nov. 7, 2019.

Goddard is facing charges for intentionally killing a law enforcement officer and conspiring to posses with intent to distribute drugs. The third suspect, Cortner, is accused of drug charges as well as gun charges related to the death or murder of someone connected to drug trafficking.

Goddard previously told investigators he thought the people entering the house were there to rob him, according to court records.