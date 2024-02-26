What happened the week Dayton police Detective Jorge DelRio was shot and killed

Nathan S. Goddard Jr., Cahke W. Cortner Sr. and Lionel L. Combs III were indicted in connection to DelRio’s death and are scheduled to go to trial Monday.

Explore Trial to begin 5 years after fatal shooting of Dayton detective

Nov. 4, 2019

6:56 p.m.: Detective DelRio approached a home at 1454 Ruskin Road with DEA task force members. The task force knocked on the door and entered after no one answered. DelRio proceeded into the basement and immediately came under gunfire, according to federal court records.

6:57 p.m.: A medic was requested after DelRio was shot twice in the face. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was transported to the hospital in a marked cruiser. Five people were taken into custody for questioning, including a juvenile and four men.

Crews found approximately 9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, six plastic tubs and a plastic bag containing suspect marijuana, three guns, a drug press, a money counter and approximately $50,000 in cash, according to federal court records.

Nov. 5, 2019

Around 1 a.m.: Four people — Goddard, Courtney L. Allen, Cortner and Combs were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Charges were not filed against Allen.

Former Dayton police Chief Richard Biehl said DelRio was in advanced life support and suffering from grave injuries during a press conference.

Nov. 6, 2019

Biehl announced DelRio remained in grave condition, but his injuries weren’t survivable.

“After a life of dedicated public service, Jorge will continue to give of himself to the greater community by being an organ donor upon his death,” he said in a statement released to media.

Nov. 7, 2019

DelRio died three days after he was shot at Grandview Medical Center. Hundreds of law enforcement members from local, state and federal agencies visited Grandview Medical Center to pay their respects and say goodbye to DelRio.

“We have not even begun to adjust to a professional and personal life that includes Jorge’s absence,” Biehl said. “That is even truer for his family, friends and loved ones who were blessed to know Jorge and to benefit from his warm, generous spirit.”

Nov. 12, 2019

Thousands of residents, community members and law enforcement officers attended DelRio’s funeral at University of Dayton Arena. Former colleagues and local and state leaders praised DelRio for his courage, determination and dedication to his loved ones and community.

Nov. 14, 2019

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio announced a federal grand jury indicted Goddard, Cortner and Combs in connection to DelRio’s death.

Goddard was indicted for intentionally killing a law enforcement officer and for conspiring to posses with intent to distribute drugs. During an interview, Goddard told investigators he heard a large boom and thought the people entering the house were there to rob him, according to court records.

Cortner and Combs are facing drugs charges as well as gun charges related to the death or murder of someone connected to drug trafficking.

Feb. 26, 2024

Goddard, Cortner and Combs are scheduled to go to trial for federal charges related to DelRio’s death.