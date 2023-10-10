Miamisburg enacts soft lockdown of all schools today after person requested access to building

Miamisburg School District said it locked down all schools today, a day after it locked down Bauer Elementary School in response to an individual who attempted to enter the building.

The district informed Bauer parents and guardians of its actions via a message Monday, saying an individual who identified himself as “a First Amendment rights auditor’ requested access to the school “to walk around, video and ask staff members questions.”

“For the protection and privacy of our students and staff, the district denied the individual entrance to the building,” Laura Blessing, the district’s superintendent, said Monday in the message. “The individual remained on school property, therefore, the district implemented a soft lockdown where the school day continued as usual with the exception of indoor recess and the rerouting of buses and parents for kindergarten pickup and drop off.”

The district called the Miamisburg Police Department to its campus and police remained on the property until the individual departed, Blessing said.

“The district adheres to strict visitor and public conduct policies to ensure the safety of our students and those who visit our buildings,” she said in the message. “Any individual who does not comply with these policies will not be permitted in our buildings.”

Blessing sent another message to all school district’s parents and guardians Monday about a safety measure it is taking today at all of the district’s schools “out of an abundance of caution.”

“For the safety of our students and staff, we have decided to keep the school building vestibules locked tomorrow,” she said.

Blessing then asked parents to follow a specific set of protocols if they need to enter the school building for any reason.

“We understand that this additional step may be inconvenient, but it is crucial for maintaining the safety and security of our school community,” she said.