New Miamisburg Municipal Court judge to succeed late father

A Miamisburg attorney will take the seat formerly held by her father, Robert Rettich III, who died in office in February.
Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday appointed K. Alyse Rettich to the Miamisburg Municipal Court bench. She will assume office Dec. 5 and must run for election in 2023 to retain the post.
Rettich, who lives in Miamisburg with her husband and son, earned her law degree from the University of Dayton. She also earned a master’s of business administration from UD and a bachelor’s degree from the Indiana Institute of Technology.
Rettich began her career as a law clerk in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, where she later served as an assistant prosecuting attorney. She most recently was an associate attorney at Freund, Freeze & Arnold in Dayton, where her profile indicates she coaches for the Miami Valley Youth Soccer Association.
She said she also had a lifelong mentorship from her father who taught her many things about the law and life.
“I’ve worked really hard … to absorb and learn and do as much as possible and to be as hands-on as possible and as open as possible, and I think that honestly, even though I might have just (enough) years in, I think my background and my experience across the board, not just legal experience, but I do have a good amount of trial and legal experience, but even in my other experiences, frankly I think do speak to the fact that I know how to do it and I am more than capable,” she said previously to the Dayton Daily News.
Her father served died Feb. 14 at age 68. He had a private law practice for 38 years before he began serving as Miamisburg Municipal Court judge in 2012.
