Bricky’s Comedy Club in Miamisburg to celebrate 2-year anniversary this week

The win for best comedy club has given momentum to the anniversary events, and while Ruppert wasn’t expecting to win, he said he is proud of what Bricky’s has done since its inception.

“What’s special about what we’ve done is that we’ve taken a grassroots approach to building it,” he said. “We brought in great comedians and great people, but it’s been a community and team effort. I am super excited for the comedy community.”

When Bricky’s started in 2022, only one monthly show was planned. Currently, there are shows almost every Saturday with a Friday night open mic every week. A roast battle has been added to the monthly shows as well as many other miscellaneous shows including Jerrel Beamon’s Comedy for the People show.

In February, Bricky’s set out to break the world record for longest-running comedy show, but is still waiting on verification.

“We started show to build up the infrastructure to be able to get it to a full-time basis,” Ruppert said. “We’re doing 11 shows this month. We’ve really come quite a way in a short amount of time.”

The anniversary weekend will start off with a special recording of comedian Brent Bowser’s first-ever comedy album at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. Tickets for the recording are $20.

Friday will feature two open mic shows at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets for the open mics are $10.

Saturday is the official 2-year anniversary show with local comedians Luke Capasso, Kevin Ruppert, Jesse Nutt and Michael Wells. The show starts at 8 p.m. and the tickets are $15. Ruppert said the anniversary show is a launch for Bricky’s 2.0 concept.

“We will be adding some features to the showroom,” he said. “Star City Brewing is expanding their drink menu and adding a Bricky’s cocktail. We’re making a full transition to a more full-time type of club, and we will continue to build and get better.”

Beyond various shows, there will also be a press kit workshop presented by Mike Shea, comedian and editor or Gem City Comedy, and Kellie May, co-founder of Tailwin Collective LLC and is a marketing/communications professional. This workshop will be Saturday, Aug. 24 from 2-5 p.m. and will cost $10.

“If I’m able to help just one comic step up their game and start taking the business side of the entertainment business seriously, I’ll be very proud,” Shea said. “Dayton’s comedy scene is brimming with raw talent. All I want to do is help that talent go from raw to polished and watch it shine for all to see.”

While Shea and May help comics build their press kits, there will also be panels and writing rooms for comics to sit in on. Successful local comedians will share their personal and professional experiences when it comes to staying in the business, running a show or getting booked through social media.

“I love comedy, and I also appreciate the importance of solid marketing skills,” Shea said. “Too often, the No. 1 thing I see standing between rising comics and success is their inability (for one reason or another) to effectively spread the word about themselves. This workshop is an opportunity for comics, old and new, to hear from professionals of various backgrounds about stories of success and failure, in the hopes that they’ll be able to glean something useful from it.”

Tickets for the workshop and all the shows throughout the weekend can be purchased on www.brickyscomedy.com. Ruppert is hoping that the comics and audience have a great celebration, but he plans to continue to make Bricky’s a place to call home for Dayton comedy.

“We have a very laid-back comedy environment,” Ruppert said. “We bring lots of good, up-and-coming comedians, but it’s not a super intimidating room. We try to provide a comfortable experience for people and that has allowed it to flourish.”

How to go

What: Bricky’s Comedy Club at Star City Brewing

Where: 318 S. Second St., Miamisburg

More info: (954) 232-4930 and brickyscomedy.com