No injuries reported after trash truck catches fire in Miamisburg

A Rumpke trash truck caught fire Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. No injuries were reported. Photo courtesy Rumpke Safety Team
Miamisburg
By Kristen Spicker
19 minutes ago

No injuries were reported Thursday morning after a Rumpke trash truck caught fire in Miamisburg.

The fire took place around 7 a.m. in the first block of Lawrence Avenue.

A Rumpke driver noticed the fire and found a remote and isolated area to stop the truck before contacting the authorities, according to a statement from Rumpke. The Miamisburg Fire Department responded to put out the fire.

ExploreHow to recycle your holiday tree to help conservation efforts

“A thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire,” said Rumpke Area Safety Manager Randy Broadright. “As we continue to investigate the cause of the fire, we want to remind residents that hazardous material, such as batteries, do not belong in your trash or recycling.”

When compressed lithium-ion batteries can spark, causing fires.

“Properly disposing of hazardous material can keep our employees, equipment and communities safe,” said Broadright. “We ask our customers to assist us by reviewing proper curbside guidelines when disposing of trash or recycling.”

A damage estimate was not available at this time. For more information about Rumpke’s curbside guidelines, visit www.rumpke.com.

