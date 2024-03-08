Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Dolan campaigns in Dayton, Butler County

Credit: Nick Graham

State Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, is bringing his campaign for U.S. Senate to the Dayton and Butler County region todayand Saturday.

Dubbed the “No Nonsense Tour” Dolan will be in Montgomery, Miami and Butler counties as part of his multi-county sweep, his campaign announced.

Dolan is running against Secretary of State Frank LaRose of Columbus, and Bernie Moreno, a businessman from Westlake, in the March 19 Republican primary.

The three men debated at Miami University in Oxford on Wednesday.

The winner of the Republican race will face U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who is unopposed in the Democratic Party primary.

TonightDolan will be at the St. Christopher Catholic Church fish fry at 435 E. National Road, Vandalia from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. talking to voters.

Friday he will be in Butler County at True West Coffee, 313 Main Street, Hamilton from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Then it is up to Miami County where he’ll be at K’s Hamburger Shop, a common stopping off point for candidates at 117 E. Main St., Troy from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., according to his campaign.

The final local stop is the Miami County Ducks Unlimited Annual Banquet at the Miami County Fairgrounds from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

About the Author

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

