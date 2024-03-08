Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Dolan campaigns in Dayton, Butler County

Dolan is running against Secretary of State Frank LaRose of Columbus, and Bernie Moreno, a businessman from Westlake, in the March 19 Republican primary.

The three men debated at Miami University in Oxford on Wednesday.

The winner of the Republican race will face U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who is unopposed in the Democratic Party primary.

TonightDolan will be at the St. Christopher Catholic Church fish fry at 435 E. National Road, Vandalia from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. talking to voters.

Friday he will be in Butler County at True West Coffee, 313 Main Street, Hamilton from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Then it is up to Miami County where he’ll be at K’s Hamburger Shop, a common stopping off point for candidates at 117 E. Main St., Troy from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., according to his campaign.

The final local stop is the Miami County Ducks Unlimited Annual Banquet at the Miami County Fairgrounds from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

