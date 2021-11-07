Rust in peace: New cars that will not be returning for the 2022 model year

— Mazda CX-3: Not all small crossovers are popular. Consider the petite CX-3. Yes, it is athletic and fun to drive. But its lack of space made it less useful than a Mazda 3 hatchback. Now that the larger CX-30 is available for a similar price, the CX-3 has little reason to exist. And it won’t for long.

— Mazda 6: Beloved by the motoring press and the Mazda faithful, the 6 never won buyers’ hearts for its agility and good looks as some its competitors did. And Mazda allowed it to wither on the vine, depriving it of the newer technology and alternate fuel drivelines that might have increased its appeal to a diminishing pool of sedan buyers.

— Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet: Maybe you didn’t notice, but Mercedes-Benz has far too many models, which is affecting profitability. So the company has been cutting a few, including the opulent and alluring S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet, which will be replaced in the lineup by a new SL and the AMG GT.

— Nissan NV Vans: Eliciting envy from no one, these awkwardly styled workhorses will vanish from the U.S. market for 2022, including the full-size NV vans and the compact NV200s. The question is, will anyone miss them? Not unless you crave ugly vans, in which case you can always opt for a Ram ProMaster.

Caption This photo provided by Mazda shows the 2021 Mazda 6, a midsize sedan with a sporty driving style and excellent interior for its price. (Mazda North American Operations via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

— Polestar 1: Why do those who are so beautiful have to die so young? James Dean, Marilyn Monroe, the Polestar 1. This powerful and sexy plug-in hybrid, the first product of a new brand, is built by Geely and Volvo and is the only one powered by gasoline. All the rest get their power from a charger stand or wall socket. So say goodbye.

— Rolls-Royce Dawn and Wraith: Just because you have billions doesn’t mean you can have everything, like a 2022 Rolls-Royce Dawn or Wraith. OK, you can if you live overseas, where the pair will remain in production; they’re just being yanked stateside. So if you want a new one, it better be for your other home in — say — France.

— Toyota Land Cruiser: Toyota’s oldest U.S. nameplate, the one that helped it survive the lean years of the 1960s, is being dumped. A victim of corporate neglect and a sky-high MSRP, a new model is being readied for overseas markets. In the U.S., it will wear Lexus drag, becoming the new Lexus LX.

— Volvo V60 and V90: American car buyers hate wagons, even though they’re just as good as SUVs when it comes to hauling and can be more fun to drive. But hike them up like SUVs, and people are fooled into thinking that they’re more capable. Thus, the V60 and V90 wagons are history, but not their Cross Country high-riding relatives.

Larry Printz is an automotive journalist based in South Florida. Readers may send him email at TheDrivingPrintz@gmail.com.