Samaritan Behavioral Health holding open house to showcase outpatient substance abuse services

The outpatient substance services for Samaritan Behavioral Health were previously located at the OneFifteen campus nearby. OneFifteen also provides services to treat substance use disorders.

Samaritan Behavioral Health and OneFifteen announced the end to their partnership last year, part of which included Samaritan Behavioral Health moving its outpatient services to Elizabeth Place, 601 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton.

“While our location for substance use services is changing, our commitment to meeting the need for treatment is a constant,” said Beth Esposito, president of Samaritan Behavioral Health. “During our open house, we look forward to greeting and enjoying the company of clients and community members in a welcoming, familiar environment.”

Samaritan Behavioral Health provides substance treatment services for adults, such as individual and group therapy, peer support, care coordination, and medicated assisted treatment, including ambulatory detox services.

Samaritan Behavioral Health has immediate openings for assessments. Medical services are available Mondays through Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., while therapy and care coordination are available at the following times: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

Samaritan Behavioral Health has operated in the community for more than 55 years – first as a hospital unit, and then as a stand-alone organization.

Patients who have questions about their services can reach out to their Samaritan Behavioral Health provider at their next appointment or call (937) 535-5115. Those experiencing a mental health crisis should call 988 or the Montgomery County crisis line at (833) 580-2255.