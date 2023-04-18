Springboro school recognized as a ‘Purple Star’ school

It’s a clean sweep as Springboro Schools have notched its sixth building as a “Purple Star” school.
In the latest announcement from the Ohio Department of Education, Interim State Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens recognized Springboro Intermediate School as one of the newest Purple Star school in Ohio.
The Purple Star designation recognizes schools that demonstrate a major commitment to serving students and families connected to the United States Armed Forces.
“Several of our Grade 6 students have a family member who currently serves, or has served, in the United States Military,” said Brooke Coulter, Springboro Intermediate School principal.. “Some of these students will attend six to nine different schools from kindergarten through high school, and our staff is looking to provide help for these students throughout their education.”
The Springboro Board of Education will be recognizing this honor at its meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. April 26 at Springboro Junior High School with other community leaders in attendance.
“Springboro Schools recognizes that military families face unique challenges, and our district strives to do all that is possible to help our students and their families throughout the school year. We’re here to help,” said Carrie Hester, Springboro superintendent of schools.
Among the requirements Springboro Intermediate had to meet to receive the Purple Star Award was designating a staff member to serve as a liaison between military-connected students, their families, and the school. The liaison is to inform teachers of the military- connected students in their classrooms and the special considerations military families and students should receive. Springboro Intermediate also had to establish a webpage for military families, which provided resources necessary for attending public school.
In addition, ODE also announced two other Springboro buildings, Springboro High School and Clearcreek Elementary, were renewed as Purple Star Schools, making all six of the district’s buildings receiving the state designation.
The Purple Star Advisory Board — formed by the Ohio Departments of Education, Higher Education, Veterans Services and Adjutant General — helps determine school eligibility.
Approximately 35,000 Ohio students, including the children of active duty, reserve, and Ohio National Guard families, have one or more parents serving in the military.
