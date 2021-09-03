15 local schools win state’s military-friendly award

To win the Purple Star Award, schools must have a staff liaison for military students and families. That person must complete training on issues facing military children and must communicate with teachers about the military-connected students in their classrooms.

The school also must list resources for military families on their website, and complete one other step, which can be additional staff training, a military recognition event or a resolution of support.

Numerous local schools have won the the Purple Star Award for their commitment to military families and their students, since the award’s inception in 2017. To see lists of past honorees, click here.

There are about 35,000 military-connected students in Ohio, including the children and siblings of members of the United States armed forces and Ohio National Guard.

“Ohio’s military families make significant sacrifices that benefit all Ohioans,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “The schools receiving Purple Star Awards today recognize how important it is for all of us to support our military members and their families.”