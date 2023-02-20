Springboro to improve park area at new retail, restaurant development

He said the city wants to enhance this area to encourage more people to come out and frequent our businesses in that area but at the same time create a sense of place for people to visit to listen to live entertainment, or simply just gather to eat some lunch or enjoy an adult beverage in the DORA space.

Explore Springboro council votes to extend its DORA district

“With these upgrades to the entertainment area, we hope to continue to promote Wright Station as a wonderful gathering space for our residents as well as encourage them to use this area as a starting point for exploring the businesses that are there or venture downtown to our Historic District to visit the many wonderful shops we have in our downtown,” Pozzuto said.

The downtown park has become a gathering space for visitors and residents of Springboro. Wright Station features restaurants like Warped Wing and Cassano’s, retail and office space as well as various services for customers.