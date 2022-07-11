New building coming at Springboro’s Wright Station

More construction is on the horizon as another office/retail building has been approved for the Wright Station development in downtown Springboro.
Springboro City Council recently approved the elevations and building footprint at the development located at the northwest corner of Ohio 73 and Ohio 741.
As part of the final development plans and development agreement with Mills-Barnett Development, Inc., the developers wants to build another building on the property. Because the project is part of the development agreement that was previously approved by council, any building plans within Wright Station needs council approval.
Mills-Barnett is planning to build a 6,000 square-foot building for office and retail tenants, said Assistant City Manager Greg Shackelford. He said the single-story building would be able to accommodate two to three tenants. The new building will be located between Cassano’s Pizza and the Springboro Performing Arts Center,
A representative from Mills-Barnett could not be reached for comment about the expansion of Wright Station.
