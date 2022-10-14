Student arrested in threat at Warren County Career Center

King said the school will continue to work with local authorities regarding this case.

It is the first threat incident at the school this year, officials said.

School officials said the threat found in a boys restroom Wednesday afternoon that prompted a lockdown, a large police presence and for school to dismiss early.

The threat was reported around noon at the school in the 3500 block of Ohio 48 just north of Lebanon. King said the timing of the threat was at the end of the lunch period and there were lots of kids coming in and out of the restrooms, which are located off the commons.

As a precaution on Wednesday, the WCCC campus at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown also was placed on lockdown, officials said.

A Sheriff’s K-9 was used to sweep the building before students were released in a staggered dismissal, but nothing was found and no injuries were reported.