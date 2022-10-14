dayton-daily-news logo
X

Student arrested in threat at Warren County Career Center

Community Content
By
55 minutes ago

A student who allegedly made a threat at the Warren County Career Center was taken into custody Friday afternoon.

“After a thorough investigation with Warren County Sheriff’s Office over the last two days, a juvenile has been identified as the source of the recent threat to our district,” said Superintendent Joel King.

King said as a district, “we will not tolerate threats of violence to our students, staff, or community.”

In the statement, King thanked the sheriff’s office for their diligence in this investigation.

ExploreNo arrests made in Warren Career Center threat investigation

“We cannot commend our students enough for their cooperation throughout this situation; they care as much about having a safe and healthy learning environment as anyone,” he said.

King said the school will continue to work with local authorities regarding this case.

It is the first threat incident at the school this year, officials said.

School officials said the threat found in a boys restroom Wednesday afternoon that prompted a lockdown, a large police presence and for school to dismiss early.

The threat was reported around noon at the school in the 3500 block of Ohio 48 just north of Lebanon. King said the timing of the threat was at the end of the lunch period and there were lots of kids coming in and out of the restrooms, which are located off the commons.

ExploreThreat found in restroom at Warren County Career Center

As a precaution on Wednesday, the WCCC campus at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown also was placed on lockdown, officials said.

A Sheriff’s K-9 was used to sweep the building before students were released in a staggered dismissal, but nothing was found and no injuries were reported.

In Other News
1
Springboro eyeing new amenities at busy park, including pickleball...
2
Major roads south of Springboro near Lebanon to have lane closures
3
Franklin applying for federal funds for several infrastructure projects
4
Brookville man appears in Franklin court for allegedly killing a cat
5
Landsman challenging Chabot for seat in Congress

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top