Medics called to crash in Trotwood, heavy damage reported
Medics called to crash in Trotwood, heavy damage reported

Trotwood
Medics were called to the scene of a crash in Trotwood Tuesday afternoon where at least one person was trapped.

The crash was first reported around 2:54 p.m. at Air Hill and Diamond Mill roads.

At least two vehicles were involved and heavy damage was reported, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Information on injuries was not available, but medics were called to the scene. CareFlight was put on standby but has been cancelled, dispatch said.

There was at least one person trapped in one of the vehicles but everyone has been extricated at this time.

