West Carrollton partners with developers for river district project

A river district is being proposed along the Great Miami River in West Carrollton off of East Central Avenue. The proposal includes new development, a whitewater park and riverfront housing.

West Carrollton
By
1 hour ago

WEST CARROLLTON —A river district along the Great Miami River in West Carrollton is a step closer to reality.

A development services agreement with Woodard Development and Dillin LLC details multiphase, mixed-used development on property just west of the Exit 47 interchange on Interstate 75. That includes a hotel, medical office building, service retail, multiple restaurants (fast casual, premium white-tablecloth and drive-thrus) and a small watercraft marina, plus 26 high-end townhome condominiums and a 214-unit apartment project.

The city council unanimously approved the agreement for the site, which includes East Dixie Drive, Marina Drive, Bowman Land, North Alex Road and Central Avenue, plus an area along the riverfront and the former Roberds Carrollton Plaza.

Todd Duplain of Woodard Development said the project will pay “significant dividends” for the community and the region as a whole.

A river district is being proposed along the Great Miami River in West Carrollton off of East Central Avenue. The proposal includes new development, a whitewater park and riverfront housing. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Woodard Development and Dillin Inc. will take the next 6 to 9 months to do a “deep-dive study” on the master plan, the market demand and the public finance package, he said.

“We’ll know a lot more at [...] the end of the year or certainly this time next year,” Duplain said. “This is going to be a very market-driven project and I want to be very clear that developers don’t spec build — that ended 10 or 15 years ago — so we are going to be very responsive to the market. Our job isn’t to create demand. Our job is to respond to demand and that’s what I think this team will be very good at accomplishing.”

Larry Dillin of Dillin LLC said development of the site directly adjacent to I-75 is an obvious opportunity.

“The freeway is elevated a little above that site, so anything we construct on that site is going to be highly visible,” Dillin said.

Although the plan for the site calls for it to be developed in stages, those stages are, for the most part, flexible enough that various elements could change over the course of the project, which is expected to take between seven and 10 years to complete, he said.

A river district is being proposed along the Great Miami River in West Carrollton off of East Central Avenue. The proposal includes new development, a whitewater park and riverfront housing. In the foreground is the vacant former Roberds Carrollton Plaza. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Planning for the area will go beyond the 25 acres owned by West Carrollton, Dillin said.

Mayor Jeff Sanner said the agreement was “definitely a step in the right direction” for the city.

“We received a lot of criticism for holding onto this property for so long, but we knew when the right development was here, we would do it,” Sanner said. “It finally came to that and I’ll tell you, I’ve been ecstatic the last couple of weeks fully knowing tonight’s going to happen.”

