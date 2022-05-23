West Carrollton project near river, I-75 to include hotel, office, restaurants, housing

“The unique thing about Marina Drive is, it’s one of the few places on the Great Miami River where the property actually has direct access to the river and is not part of the floodplain,” he said.

Adjacent to that would be a cluster of premium restaurants that would front along the river at Marina Drive, Townsend said. There’s also a proposal for a small watercraft marina and then, further down on a 5-acre site that is closer to the low dam, there’s a proposal for a 214-unit apartment complex that would be similar to what Duplain developed along I-675 in Centerville with Allure Apartments, a 312-unit project representing an investment of $30 million to $35 million.

The project would be developed in phases, with the first phase “more than likely” coming out of the ground by 2024, Townsend said. Further development along the river, including housing and upscale restaurants, would take place in later phases, he said. The entire project likely will take seven to 10 years to complete, he said.

Townsend said the development of the site was “a long time coming.”

“The plan that they’ve put together is consistent with council’s vision for the redevelopment (of the) community,” he said. “It’s going to provide us with a Class A development that’s market-driven, that can be executed. I think that we’ve got the right development team in place ... to make this plan happen..”

City council is expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would, if approved, authorize the city manager to enter a development services agreement with Dillin LLC and Woodard Development to move forward with a conceptual plan and enact a final master plan.

The two firms would then work to create that plan and return to council within the next nine months for its approval, Townsend said.

The district also would include a new development, a whitewater park and housing on city-owned property near Interstate 75, according to a release from the developers.