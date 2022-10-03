Zorn challenges Lipps’ run for final term as state representative

Explore Lipps wins Republican primary for Warren County statehouse seat

Starting in January, District 55 will cover all of northern Warren County, plus much of eastern and southern Warren County except for Lebanon and Mason, plus Deercreek, Union and Turtlecreek Twps.

State representatives serve two-year terms and will receive a base salary of $69,876 starting in 2023. State representatives receive higher salaries if they serve in a House leadership position or as a committee chair. A state representative can only serve four consecutive terms before sitting out a term.

Explore Goodwin challenges GOP incumbent Lipps in Warren County statehouse race

Lipps, 65, is completing his third term and is seeking a fourth and final term as a state representative. He is a former Franklin mayor and councilman, and is a small business owner.

Zorn, 78, served on Morrow Village Council for three terms and as a member of the Warren County Regional Planning Commission. He is a retired U.S. Postal Service employee and served as a union steward. Zorn has also owned some small businesses. He is an Army veteran and is active with various veterans’ organizations.

Scott Lipps

Lipps said he’s seeking re-election because he wants to continue supporting Warren County. He said he wants to assist individuals living with developmental disabilities, lower drug costs through Pharmacy Benefit Manager reform, lower taxes, protect second amendment rights, and protect unborn lives.

“The citizens of Warren County have blessed me with the opportunity to represent them, and their needs, for three terms.” Lipps said. “We are fortunate to have passed numerous bills impacting our quality of life by lowering taxes, increasing the wages of people working in the (developmental disabilities) field, lowering drug prices and fighting the opioid crisis. The relationships we have established will help make a final term productive for all citizens in Warren County.”

Lipps identified the top three issues in the state as fighting the erosion of personal and constitutional rights; lower drug costs; and lower taxes for individuals and businesses.

“Ohio often preaches we are business-friendly. The truth is we are not when compared to many other states. We are heavy on regulations and taxes,” Lipps said. “We must fight to remove regulations, lower taxes, encourage investment and stop our talent from leaving for greener pastures.”

Lipps described himself as “passionate.”

“The voters in District 62, Warren County, soon to be changed to District 55, blessed me with the opportunity to be their voice in Columbus. For three terms, I have cherished this opportunity and made it my full-time responsibility and obligation,” Lipps said. “The challenge is to understand the needs and wants of the entire district ... and carry that message to the statehouse.”

Paul Zorn

Zorn said he is passionate about several issues, including strong public schools; workers’ rights for fair and competitive wages; access to healthcare; veterans’ health, safety and support; women’s rights and equal rights; and environmental excellence.

He said he is running to help solve the redistricting issue at the Statehouse; to work with veterans, and work on transportation issues facing the handicapped.

“I believe in an Ohio where everyone has a seat at the table. Where views are discussed in a safe open environment, and no one is left feeling out of the loop or disconnected,” he said on his website. “A place where Ohio leads the way in innovation and imagination, clean energy, good jobs, excellent schools, inclusivity and fairness.”

When asked why voters should elect him, Zorn said he’s been in the workforce his entire life; that he’s approachable; been a family small business owner; has served in public office; and enjoys working with people.

“If they elect me, I will be working for them, the people,” he said.

When asked for one word that would describe him, Zorn said “integrity.”

“I’m truthful and honest,” Zorn said. “I won’t play any back pocket tricks and I will work across the aisle.”