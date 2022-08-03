Lipps wins Republican primary for Warren County statehouse seat

With 88 of the 93 precincts reporting according to the Warren County Board of Elections, Lipps was leading 69.5% to 30.5% over challenger Thomas Goodwin of Morrow, as of 9:15 p.m.

Starting in January, District 55 will cover northern, eastern and southern Warren County except for the cities of Lebanon and Mason, Deercreek, Union and Turtlecreek Twps.