$1 million bond set in case of Dayton man accused of killing baby son

A $1 million bond was set in a case accusing a man of killing his 2-month-old son.
William Clouse appeared in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Thursday for an arraignment. He is charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and endangering children.
The court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf during the hearing. Clouse’s attorney, Michael Brush, declined comment Thursday afternoon, citing the early stages of the case.
Police and medics were dispatched Feb. 2, 2020, to a home on the 800 block of Wyoming Street in Dayton for a call about an infant not breathing.
“The victim, 2-month-old Gabriel Clouse, was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital,” according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. “The infant died three days later, on Feb. 5. An autopsy revealed the infant suffered from a skull fracture and brain hemorrhages. The defendant was alone with the infant when these injuries occurred.”
In a 9-1-1 call that prompted the police response, a man identified in records as William Clouse told dispatchers that his baby needed help.
“He got some milk in his lungs or something. I don’t know, he’s not breathing,” the man said.
The dispatcher talked the man through CPR, and the baby began making noises, according to the call, and the man said milk started to come out the baby’s nose. Authorities arrived at the home soon after.
Clouse is currently incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail.