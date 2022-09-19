1 shot in the stomach in Miamisburg Saturday

A male was injured Saturday afternoon after he reportedly was shot in the stomach in Miamisburg.
The call came in at 1:23 p.m. on reports of a shooting at the 500 block of South Riverview Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
The shooter left in a blue car, dispatch said.
Initial reports indicated a dark four-door Sedan with heavy damage on the driver side and three suspects are involved.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
