Miamisburg man killed in Friday night crash in Miami Twp.

Matthew Scott Toadvine, 29, was driving a 2002 Buick LaSabre east on Benner Road near Kelly Marie Court when he lost control of the car and it crossed the double yellow line before going off the side of the road, according to a crash report filed by Miami Twp. police.

The car hit a curb and then a tree before it overturned and hit a second tree. Crews arrived at the scene around 11:18 p.m. They found Toadvine had been ejected from the car and was deceased, according to the report.