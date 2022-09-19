BreakingNews
Miamisburg man killed in Friday night crash in Miami Twp.
A Miamisburg man died after he was thrown from a car that crashed into two trees Friday night in Miami Twp.

Matthew Scott Toadvine, 29, was driving a 2002 Buick LaSabre east on Benner Road near Kelly Marie Court when he lost control of the car and it crossed the double yellow line before going off the side of the road, according to a crash report filed by Miami Twp. police.

Explore1 shot in the stomach in Miamisburg Saturday

The car hit a curb and then a tree before it overturned and hit a second tree. Crews arrived at the scene around 11:18 p.m. They found Toadvine had been ejected from the car and was deceased, according to the report.

No other occupants were in the car.

There have been at least 41 fatal crashes in Montgomery County so far this year, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

