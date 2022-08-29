19-year-old from Moraine accused of posting pornographic photos of teen girl

A 19-year-old from Moraine indicted Monday is accused of posting pornographic photos of a 17-year-old girl.
Dakota Swisher was issued a summons to appear for his Sept. 13 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He is charged with five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.
Family members of a 17-year-old girl reported to the Moraine Police Division that the defendant had posted inappropriate photos.
We are working to learn more about the case and will update this report.
