2 accused of attempted murder in Xenia Twp shooting

Crime & Law
By
Updated 1 hour ago
3rd suspect previously charged with felonious assault

Charges have been approved against two more men in connection to a shooting in Xenia Twp. last week.

Aaron Joseph Davis, 21, of Dayton is accused of attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Jahmel Douglas Morgan, 22, also of Dayton, is accused of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

La’Dashiaun “Shawn” Brown, 21, of Dayton, was previously charged with two counts of felonious assault in the case, according to Xenia Municipal Court records.

Combined ShapeCaption
On Sept. 12, an 18-year-old woman reportedly picked up her ex-boyfriend, later identified as Brown, and Davis and Morgan. The group drove down a circle driveway in the area of the 900 block of Ford Road in Xenia Twp. and got out before walking down a set of stairs to the Little Miami River, according to court records.

“At the base of the stairs, (the woman) heard a gunshot and could feel blood running down her shoulder. She turned around and saw ‘Shawn’ pointing a gun at her, and then immediately ran away from the males,” the affidavit stated.

The woman ran from the group and Brown reportedly chased after her. Brown tackled the woman and they both struggled for the gun before she was able to get away, according to court records.

A Xenia police sergeant found the woman near a field on Hilltop Road. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injures, according to court documents.

Combined ShapeCaption
The woman identified Brown as the shooter and told a detective they had broken up two days before, according to the affidavit.

Her car was found later that day in Seneca County in northern Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Seneca County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brown and booked him into the Seneca County Jail.

Morgan and Davis were arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Greene County Jail on Wednesday, according to booking records.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.

