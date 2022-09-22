2 accused of attempted murder in Xenia Twp shooting

“At the base of the stairs, (the woman) heard a gunshot and could feel blood running down her shoulder. She turned around and saw ‘Shawn’ pointing a gun at her, and then immediately ran away from the males,” the affidavit stated.

The woman ran from the group and Brown reportedly chased after her. Brown tackled the woman and they both struggled for the gun before she was able to get away, according to court records.

A Xenia police sergeant found the woman near a field on Hilltop Road. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injures, according to court documents.

Combined Shape Caption La'Dashiaun Brown Credit: Greene County Jail Credit: Greene County Jail Combined Shape Caption La'Dashiaun Brown Credit: Greene County Jail Credit: Greene County Jail

The woman identified Brown as the shooter and told a detective they had broken up two days before, according to the affidavit.

Her car was found later that day in Seneca County in northern Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Seneca County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brown and booked him into the Seneca County Jail.

Morgan and Davis were arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Greene County Jail on Wednesday, according to booking records.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.