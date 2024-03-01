2 Dayton men charged with fraud, theft from elderly in fraudulent check case

According to court documents, the investigation began Oct. 31, 2023, when the victim told police that they received a call from their bank.

The bank told the victim that Mantell and Nunns had tried to cash fraudulent checks at bank branches in Moraine and Huber Heights, respectively, totaling $4,615, court documents said.

A bank financial manager told police that they knew the check Nunns tried to cash was fraudulent because he had tried to cash it at a different branch half an hour prior. The manager collected Nunn’s ID and verified it before telling him they wouldn’t cash the check and were keeping it.

Police said that they confirmed that CCTV video showed both Mantell and Nunns at the banks trying to cash the checks.

In addition to the charges in Fairborn, police wrote in court documents that Mantrell has an active warrant in Florida for fraud and receiving stolen property.

Mantell and Nunns were not in custody in the Greene County Jail at time of writing.