2 deaths at Xenia Twp. home under investigation in Greene County

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation along with the Greene County Coroner’s Office.
“Two elderly victims were pronounced deceased at their residence in Xenia Township,” the sheriff’s office stated in a release issued Friday evening.
The sheriff’s office said it would not release further information on Friday, such as the names, ages and street of the victims.
