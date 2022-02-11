Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

2 deaths at Xenia Twp. home under investigation in Greene County

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation along with the Greene County Coroner’s Office.

“Two elderly victims were pronounced deceased at their residence in Xenia Township,” the sheriff’s office stated in a release issued Friday evening.

The sheriff’s office said it would not release further information on Friday, such as the names, ages and street of the victims.

In Other News
1
Deputy resigns, another suspended after not arresting domestic violence...
2
Dayton man charged in Wednesday shooting
3
Suspect from 2020 Middletown shooting in custody
4
Dayton man gets life in prison for murder of Mansfield couple, unborn...
5
Dayton man sentenced in Warren County high-speed chase, carjackings

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top