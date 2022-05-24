2 in stable condition following Monday shooting in Dayton

Two people are in stable condition following a shooting early Monday morning in Dayton, according to police.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Old Orchard Avenue around 12:40 a.m. on a report of a person shot.
“This incident appears to be the result of an altercation earlier in the day between neighbors,” said Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer. “We are still investigating and looking for suspect(s).”
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are available.
In Other News
1
Former Fairborn ROTC leader pleads not guilty in sexual battery case
2
Trial date set for woman charged in connection with fatal FOP lodge...
3
Lawyer, former WLW radio personality’s professional misconduct case...
4
Victim dies following shooting that led to SWAT standoff in Dayton
5
Dayton sobriety checkpoint nets 8 arrests, including 1 for OVI
About the Author