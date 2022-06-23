dayton-daily-news logo
2 indicted in ‘targeted attack,’ shooting in Dayton

Crime & Law
By
June 22, 2022

Two men were indicted Wednesday in connection to a shooting last month that Dayton police called a “targeted attack.”

Lanile Lamone Brown III, 21, of Dayton and Contrieve Wilson, 19, of Huber Heights, were indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury for two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, each with three-year firearm specifications.

Police were called around 5:35 p.m. May 15 to the 30 block of James H. McGee Boulevard after two men were shot and wounded inside a car that crashed into a house.

“The initial investigation showed that an occupied vehicle was shot at and two people inside were struck by gunfire,” said Lt. Steve Bauer of the Dayton Police Department. “The car subsequently struck a nearby residence at low speeds.”

The shooting appears to have been a “targeted attack,” Bauer said.

Brown is in the Montgomery County Jail on unrelated charges, and an arrest warrant was issued for Wilson.

Brown is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, and a July 7 arraignment has been scheduled for Wilson in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

