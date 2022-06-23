2 indicted in ‘targeted attack,’ shooting in Dayton

Lanile Lamone Brown III, 21, of Dayton and Contrieve Wilson, 19, of Huber Heights, were indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury for two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, each with three-year firearm specifications.

Police were called around 5:35 p.m. May 15 to the 30 block of James H. McGee Boulevard after two men were shot and wounded inside a car that crashed into a house.