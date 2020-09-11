$250K bond set against man accused of stealing car with 2-year-old inside

Charles Rucker, who works for R&L Hero Deliver, which delivers for Amazon, spotted Haleigh still strapped in her car seat in some brush along the side of Adair Avenue in Harrison Twp. while he was making deliveries. He called 911.

“She was found approximately 10 minutes down the road from where she was taken,” the court document says.

A next court date in the case was set for Sept. 18.

According to court records, this isn’t the first time Miliner has been accused of breaking the law. Miliner was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property (a motor vehicle) in June. A next court date on that case has not been set, according to court records.