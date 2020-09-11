X

$250K bond set against man accused of stealing car with 2-year-old inside

Razshae Wood was reunited with her daughter, Haleigh, 2, after the girl was found Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. A thief took a car from a Dayton gas station, but the toddler was sitting in the back seat. The girl was found by an Amazon driver on the side of a street in her carrier later. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Razshae Wood was reunited with her daughter, Haleigh, 2, after the girl was found Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. A thief took a car from a Dayton gas station, but the toddler was sitting in the back seat. The girl was found by an Amazon driver on the side of a street in her carrier later. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Crime & Law | 35 minutes ago
By Parker PerryJen Balduf

A 19-year-old Dayton man accused of stealing a car with a 2-year-old inside, and then leaving the girl in her car seat along the side of the road, has been booked into jail.

A $250,000 bond was set for Derion D. Miliner, according to court records. He is charged with kidnapping, abduction, grand theft motor vehicle and a misdemeanor count of endangering children in Dayton Municipal Court.

ExploreArrest warrant: Suspect stole car with 2-year-old girl inside, left her on side of road

Miliner is accused of taking Bradley Wood’s 2012 Kia Optima at 4:26 p.m. Aug. 27 from the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at 201 Valley St., an affidavit filed in court says.

Razshae Wood hugs her daughter, Haleigh, 2, after being reunited when the girl was found Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. A thief took the car from a Dayton gas station, but the toddler was sitting in the back seat. The girl was found by an Amazon driver on the side of a street in her carrier later. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Razshae Wood hugs her daughter, Haleigh, 2, after being reunited when the girl was found Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. A thief took the car from a Dayton gas station, but the toddler was sitting in the back seat. The girl was found by an Amazon driver on the side of a street in her carrier later. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Inside the car was Wood’s 2-year-old daughter, Haleigh, who was sleeping in the back seat.

Charles Rucker, who works for R&L Hero Deliver, which delivers for Amazon, spotted Haleigh still strapped in her car seat in some brush along the side of Adair Avenue in Harrison Twp. while he was making deliveries. He called 911.

ExploreAmazon driver: ‘It was a blessing’ to find girl left on the side of the road after car was stolen

“She was found approximately 10 minutes down the road from where she was taken,” the court document says.

A next court date in the case was set for Sept. 18.

According to court records, this isn’t the first time Miliner has been accused of breaking the law. Miliner was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property (a motor vehicle) in June. A next court date on that case has not been set, according to court records.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.