2nd competency report ordered for man charged in quadruple Butler Twp. homicide

The second opinion will look at if Marlow competence to stand trial as well as if he can understand the court proceedings and is able to assist in his defense.

If the examiner finds Marlow to be incompetent, they will also say if they think Marlow can be restored to competency with treatment and recommend the least restrictive treatment.

The second opinion will also look at Marlow’s metal state at the time of the incident and if he did or did not know “the wrongfulness of his acts,” according to court records.

Marlow is accused of killing Clyde W. Knox, 82, his wife, Eva “Sally” Knox, 78, Sarah J. Anderson, 41, and her daughter, Kayla E. Anderson, 15, on Aug. 5.

He walked into an open garage at 7120 Hardwicke Place and shot Sarah Anderson before entering the home and shooting Kayla Anderson, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records. Marlow then went to the detached garage at 7214 Hardwicke Place and shot and killed Clyde and Eva Knox.

He fled in an SUV and was arrested the next day in Lawrence, Kansas.