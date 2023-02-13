BreakingNews
Huber Heights schools seeking largest property tax increase among area districts in a decade
X
Dark Mode Toggle

2nd competency report ordered for man charged in quadruple Butler Twp. homicide

Crime & Law
By
43 minutes ago

A judge ordered a second opinion in a competency and sanity evaluation for a man accused of killing four people in Butler Twp. last August.

In December, Stephen Marlow, 40, entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea to 12 counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of aggravated burglary and one count each of tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Judge Dennis J. Adkins ordered a mental competency and sanity evaluation of Marlow that was due to the court by Feb. 1.

ExploreRELATED: Man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp. enters insanity plea

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

On Friday, the judge sought a second opinion at the request of the defense and prosecution, according to documents. The report is due by March 29.

The second opinion will look at if Marlow competence to stand trial as well as if he can understand the court proceedings and is able to assist in his defense.

If the examiner finds Marlow to be incompetent, they will also say if they think Marlow can be restored to competency with treatment and recommend the least restrictive treatment.

The second opinion will also look at Marlow’s metal state at the time of the incident and if he did or did not know “the wrongfulness of his acts,” according to court records.

ExploreRELATED: Man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp. could face death penalty, prosecutors say

We have reached out to Marlow’s defense team for a comment and will update this story once we receive a response.

Marlow is accused of killing Clyde W. Knox, 82, his wife, Eva “Sally” Knox, 78, Sarah J. Anderson, 41, and her daughter, Kayla E. Anderson, 15, on Aug. 5.

He walked into an open garage at 7120 Hardwicke Place and shot Sarah Anderson before entering the home and shooting Kayla Anderson, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records. Marlow then went to the detached garage at 7214 Hardwicke Place and shot and killed Clyde and Eva Knox.

He fled in an SUV and was arrested the next day in Lawrence, Kansas.

ExploreRELATED: Community members honor 4 killed in Butler Twp.: ‘This is our home and always will be’

In Other News
1
Dayton man indicted on child sex, pornography charges
2
NEW DETAILS: Boy in Riverside abuse case previously treated for...
3
Man found not guilty of murder in Dayton shooting
4
2024 retrial set in West Chester Twp. quadruple homicide case
5
Court orders DNA testing in case of man convicted of area murder 3...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top