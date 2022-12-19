Man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp. enters insanity plea

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced last month when Marlow was indicted that the death penalty was “on the table” for the case.

Credit: Jim Noelker

According to Vandalia Municipal Court records, Marlow allegedly walked into an open garage at 7120 Hardwicke Place on the morning of Aug. 5 and shot Sarah Anderson before going into the home and shooting Kayla Anderson.

He then allegedly went to 7214 Hardwicke Place, entered the detached garage and shot Clyde and Eva Knox multiple times, according to court documents.

Marlow fled in an SUV, but was arrested the next day in Lawrence, Kansas.

Investigators said they found a “manifesto” on a computer they believe belonged to Marlow that “spoke of conspiracy theories and believing his neighbors were almost all sleeper cell terrorists,” according to an affidavit. “He mentioned voices in his head that spoke to him as well.”

Marlow is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on a $10 million bond.