Man accused of killing 4 in quiet Butler Twp. neighborhood could face death penalty, prosecutors say

Court records indicate that around 11:35 a.m., Marlow walked into the open garage at 7120 Hardwicke Place and shot Sarah Anderson and then walked into the home and shot Sarah Anderson.

He then went to 7214 Hardwicke Place and entered a detached garage close to the residence, where he shot the Knoxes several times, the records say.

A witness said he heard gunshots and looked out the window and saw a man matching Marlow’s description walk from 7214 Hardwicke Place and get into a white Ford SUV.

“The witness immediately followed up at 7214 Hardwicke to find his neighbors deceased in the detached garage.”

A search warrant was executed at a home owned by Marlow’s parents, the records say.

“During that search, a manifesto was found on a computer that is believed to be Stephen’s. The manifesto is typed out and in it, Stephen states his name, address and goes through his life. He spoke of conspiracy theories and believing his neighbors were almost all sleeper cell terrorists. He mentioned voices in his head that spoke to him as well.”

Marlow is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $10 million bond. The amended complaint with the specifications was filed in late August, according to court records.

The next step in the case is for it to go before a grand jury to see whether he will be indicted into Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, the prosecutor’s spokesperson said.