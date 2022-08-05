2nd man sentenced in deadly shooting of Trotwood man

On March 28, 2020, Trotwood police responded to a report of shots fired and a man down at Robinson’s Elkins Avenue home, according to the prosecutor’s office.

A witness reportedly gave a description of two men and a vehicle that fled the scene.

Miamisburg police later found a vehicle believed to be driven by the two suspects and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled, leading to a chase through multiple jurisdictions and counties.

During the chase the suspects, later identified as Denny and Hatfield, threw multiple items from the vehicle, included the disassembled murder weapon, according to the prosecutor’s office. The Ohio State Highway Patrol used stop sticks as the chase approached Cincinnati and the vehicle crashed into a median near Paul Brown Stadium.

Denny and Hatfield were both taken into custody.