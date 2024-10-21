3 men indicted for murder of man who dies after hit-and-run outside Riverside poker room

Riverside police responded Oct. 4, 2023, to the parking lot of the Poker Hub at 5520 Burkhardt Road, whey found 58-year-old David L. Mills of Beavercreek, according to Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon and the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

A 911 caller told dispatchers a couple was outside fighting when at least two people in a vehicle ran over a man, according to Huber Heights Communications Center records.

“He’s barely moving,” the caller said. “He’s on the ground.”

Mills suffered a head injury and other injuries after he apparently was robbed and then struck by a car that fled the scene. He was taken by medics to Miami Valley Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries Oct. 9, 2023, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and open, the major said.

Warrants have been issued for the arrests of Caldwell and Disney. Wilson is incarcerated in the Mansfield Correctional Institution in an unrelated case.