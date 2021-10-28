3 suffer minor injuries, including 2 officers, in Huber Heights police chase

The third person injured was a woman driving another vehicle that wasn’t involved in the chase, according to the police department. All three suffered minor injuries.

The pursuit started after Huber Heights officers attempted to a stop a reckless driving on Harshmanville Road at Pepper Drive. The driver reportedly refused to pull over, prompting the pursuit. The chase continue west on Needmore Road toward Wagner Ford Road in Harrison Twp., where the officer lost control of his cruiser after hitting a concrete median, according to police.