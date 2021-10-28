dayton-daily-news logo
X

3 suffer minor injuries, including 2 officers, in Huber Heights police chase

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
54 minutes ago

A crash during a police chase injured three people, including two Huber Heights police officers, Wednesday night.

The third person injured was a woman driving another vehicle that wasn’t involved in the chase, according to the police department. All three suffered minor injuries.

ExploreMan dead following exchange of gunfire at Trotwood apartment

The pursuit started after Huber Heights officers attempted to a stop a reckless driving on Harshmanville Road at Pepper Drive. The driver reportedly refused to pull over, prompting the pursuit. The chase continue west on Needmore Road toward Wagner Ford Road in Harrison Twp., where the officer lost control of his cruiser after hitting a concrete median, according to police.

The cruiser went left of center and hit a vehicle head-on that was traveling east on Needmore Road. The suspect vehicle continued and has not been caught.

ExploreDayton communities hosting trick-or-treating tonight: Some make changes due to weather

Huber Heights detectives are handling the criminal investigation and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information on the criminal investigation should call Detective Hogue at 937-237-3594.

In Other News
1
Man dead following exchange of gunfire at Trotwood apartment
2
2 detained after fire set at Dayton Canoe Club
3
Dayton man sentenced to prison for fatal OVI crash outside Dunbar High...
4
Bond set for Middletown woman accused of shooting and killing sister
5
4 charged after Beavercreek child reports ‘whoopings’

About the Author

Kristen Spicker
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top