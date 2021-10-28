dayton-daily-news logo
Shooting reported in Trotwood apartment break-in

By Kristen Spicker
39 minutes ago

A shooting was reported during a break-in at a Trotwood apartment early Thursday morning.

A person was shot after a male tried to break into an apartment, but it is not clear who was shot, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant said.

The incident was reported around 1:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Blairfield Place.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

