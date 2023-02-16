X
$500K bond set for man charged in fire that critically injured stepfather

Crime & Law
Bond was set at $500,000 for a man accused of intentionally setting a house fire late Sunday night that critically injured his stepfather in Miami County.

Seth Zackary Ryan Johnson, 24, pleaded not guilty Thursday during his arraignment in Miami County Municipal Court to one count of aggravated arson, a felony.

Credit: Miami County Jail

When crews responded at 11:58 p.m. Sunday, the house was engulfed where Johnson lived with his stepfather in the 100 block of East Pike Street in the village of Laura, according to a release issued Monday by Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion prior to the fire, the sheriff said.

A 58-year-old man, the only person inside the house, made it out but was suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where on Thursday he remained listed in critical condition.

Johnson was quickly identified as a suspect and he was arrested shortly before 4 a.m. after Fairborn police found him inside his vehicle. He was taken to the Greene County Jail before he was transferred Wednesday to the Miami County Jail, according to online jail rosters.

No attorney is listed for Johnson, who is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 23.

Duchak said the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges are likely to be filed against Johnson.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact detective Steve Hickey at hickey.stephen@miamicountyso.com or 937-440-6085, ext. 3987. Anonymous tips can also be left at www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.

