$500K bond set for man charged in fire that critically injured stepfather

A 58-year-old man, the only person inside the house, made it out but was suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where on Thursday he remained listed in critical condition.

Johnson was quickly identified as a suspect and he was arrested shortly before 4 a.m. after Fairborn police found him inside his vehicle. He was taken to the Greene County Jail before he was transferred Wednesday to the Miami County Jail, according to online jail rosters.

No attorney is listed for Johnson, who is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 23.

Duchak said the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges are likely to be filed against Johnson.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact detective Steve Hickey at hickey.stephen@miamicountyso.com or 937-440-6085, ext. 3987. Anonymous tips can also be left at www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.