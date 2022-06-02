Dayton man gets 30 years in kidnapping conspiracy; burnt remains found in garage

Casey escaped the next day but was recaptured and forced into a co-conspirator’s minivan, where he was beaten and ultimately died of his injuries, the release stated.

The defendants hid Casey’s body in a detached garage on Fountain Avenue in Dayton, and on Sept. 17, 2019, the defendants set the garage on fire. The victim’s burnt remains were discovered Sept. 26, 2019, according to the release.

Antoine Dye, 37, was the first of the five defendants to plead guilty, which he did on Dec. 22, 2021. He has not been sentenced. The other three defendants in the case are Markale Thomas, 28; Devon Love, 29; and Ryan Reese, 27, who were each charged with conspiring to kidnap the victim, which is a federal crime punishable by up to life in prison.