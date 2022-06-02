dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton man gets 30 years in kidnapping conspiracy; burnt remains found in garage

The remains of Kwasi Casey of Dayton were found in September 2019 inside a burned detached garage on Fountain Avenue in Dayton. STAFF FILE

The remains of Kwasi Casey of Dayton were found in September 2019 inside a burned detached garage on Fountain Avenue in Dayton. STAFF FILE

One of five men charged in connection with the 2019 kidnapping and death of a Dayton man whose burnt remains were found in a garage was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in federal prison.

Eric Blackshear, 42, of Dayton, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Dayton after he pleaded guilty in February to conspiring to kidnapping resulting in death, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker for the Southern District of Ohio.

Blackshear was one of five co-conspirators who kidnapped and abducted the victim, Kwasi Casey, at gunpoint on July 7, 2019.

Casey was taken to one of the defendants’ houses where he was held against his will and beaten with a baseball bat while another defendant made ransom demands from the victim’s family.

ExploreRELATED: 5 facing federal charges in death of Dayton man found in garage

Casey escaped the next day but was recaptured and forced into a co-conspirator’s minivan, where he was beaten and ultimately died of his injuries, the release stated.

The defendants hid Casey’s body in a detached garage on Fountain Avenue in Dayton, and on Sept. 17, 2019, the defendants set the garage on fire. The victim’s burnt remains were discovered Sept. 26, 2019, according to the release.

ExploreRELATED: Unsealed search warrant: Police attempted sting on suspected kidnappers of Kwasi Casey

Antoine Dye, 37, was the first of the five defendants to plead guilty, which he did on Dec. 22, 2021. He has not been sentenced. The other three defendants in the case are Markale Thomas, 28; Devon Love, 29; and Ryan Reese, 27, who were each charged with conspiring to kidnap the victim, which is a federal crime punishable by up to life in prison.

ExploreRELATED: Family seeks answers about Dayton man involved in kidnapping case

