5 facing federal charges in death of Dayton man found in garage

Another suspect reportedly made ransom demands from Casey’s family.

Police also recovered a bloody carpet, latex glove and casing from a bullet, according to an incident report.

All five suspects are charged with conspiring to kidnap Casey and could face up to life in prison.

In September 2019, human bones were found inside a garage on Fountain Avenue in Dayton. A man contracted to clean up the garage called police after finding what he believed was a human bone.

Initially, police did not believe the remains were human, but once at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office officers learned that the remains could be human.

In October 2019, the remains were identified as Casey.