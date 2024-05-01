Deputies search for man who forced his way into mother’s home in Jefferson Twp

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

Law enforcement is searching for a man after he allegedly forced his way into his estranged mother’s home and locked himself inside Wednesday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Liscum Drive in Jefferson Twp. on a report of a burglary in progress.

ExploreLegs found in tarp near wooded area in Trotwood

Deputies found a wheelchair-bound woman outside the home who said her estranged son, who had just been released from prison, had forced his way into her home then locked himself inside.

The sheriff’s office said that the man is known to deputies, suffers from mental health issues and can be “very combative,” saying he has a “lengthy history of violent felonies and assaults” on law enforcement and corrections officers.

Deputies set up a perimeter and tried to contact him, but were unable to. They then requested a K9 team as well as mutual aid from Dayton police and units from the Montgomery County Regional SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team.

Crews entered the home but found the man was not inside, possibly having fled out of a window before deputies arrived. A search of the area didn’t find the man.

The sheriff’s office asked that anyone with information contact Detective Phelps at 937-225-6479.

In Other News
1
Centerville man with machine gun who threatened to commit school...
2
At least one dead in reported shooting in Dayton
3
NEW DETAILS: Legs found in tarp near wooded area in Trotwood
4
Quadruple homicide trial: Judges see evidence from scene, body cam...
5
Beavercreek insurance agent accused of defrauding clients out of...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top