Deputies search for man who forced his way into mother’s home in Jefferson Twp

Law enforcement is searching for a man after he allegedly forced his way into his estranged mother’s home and locked himself inside Wednesday morning.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Liscum Drive in Jefferson Twp. on a report of a burglary in progress.
Deputies found a wheelchair-bound woman outside the home who said her estranged son, who had just been released from prison, had forced his way into her home then locked himself inside.
The sheriff’s office said that the man is known to deputies, suffers from mental health issues and can be “very combative,” saying he has a “lengthy history of violent felonies and assaults” on law enforcement and corrections officers.
Deputies set up a perimeter and tried to contact him, but were unable to. They then requested a K9 team as well as mutual aid from Dayton police and units from the Montgomery County Regional SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team.
Crews entered the home but found the man was not inside, possibly having fled out of a window before deputies arrived. A search of the area didn’t find the man.
The sheriff’s office asked that anyone with information contact Detective Phelps at 937-225-6479.
