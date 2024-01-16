Bail $750,000 for Huber Heights man accused of having more than 1,000 child porn images

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Seagraves arrived at the Huber Heights Police Division on Jan. 11 after his wife caught him with child pornography at their home, an affidavit stated.

He told police he downloads and shares child pornography using an application called Telegram and stores child porn images and videos on his cellphone, according to the affidavit.

Seagraves also told police he inappropriately touched a girl known to him when she was between the ages of 12 and 18 and recorded her while she was in the shower when she was between the ages of 13 and 14, the document read.

Police reportedly found more than 1,000 child pornography images and videos on locked folders on his two cellphones, the affidavit stated.

Seagraves is held on $750,000 in the Montgomery County Jail.