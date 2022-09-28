Bartender robbed in Harrison Twp.

BreakingNews
Mental health issues most common admission reason now at Dayton Children's
A bartender in the process of closing a Harrison Twp. bar was robbed early Wednesday morning.

Around 2:18 a.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Greenleaf Inn at 4200 N. Dixie Dr. on a robbery in progress.

A man with a black hoodie put something in the bartender’s back and demanded money while she was in the back room, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the investigation, deputies discovered the man took money as well as the bartender’s purse. He then fled the bar on foot.

A K9 unit searched the area along with additional deputies but they were unable to find the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.

