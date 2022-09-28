Bartender robbed in Harrison Twp.

A bartender in the process of closing a Harrison Twp. bar was robbed early Wednesday morning.
Around 2:18 a.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Greenleaf Inn at 4200 N. Dixie Dr. on a robbery in progress.
A man with a black hoodie put something in the bartender’s back and demanded money while she was in the back room, according to the sheriff’s office.
During the investigation, deputies discovered the man took money as well as the bartender’s purse. He then fled the bar on foot.
A K9 unit searched the area along with additional deputies but they were unable to find the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.
In Other News
1
2 charged in Middletown murder, dismemberment set to appear in court
2
Dayton man accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl booked into...
3
13 Capitol riot defendants from southwest Ohio: Where the cases stand
4
Man pleads guilty to double shooting in Dayton
5
Judge considers Brooke Skylar Richardson’s request to seal conviction...
About the Author