Beavercreek man accused of raping boy sentenced to at least 20 years in prison

A Beavercreek man who pleaded guilty to rape charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a boy will spend at least 20 years in prison.
A judge sentenced Alain Pujolar, 46, to 20 years to life in prison earlier this month, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records. Pujolar was also ordered to register as a Tier III sex offender and will be required to report his address every 90 days for the rest of his life.
He pleaded guilty to 10 counts of rape on Dec. 5, according to court documents. Five counts of rape were dismissed.
The charges stemmed from incidents that took place between June 1, 2019, and June 30, 20220, at an Onyx Circle apartment in Beavercreek. Pujolar reportedly met the victim in 2016 through Big Brothers Big Sisters.
According to a previous statement issued by the organization, Pujolar was a volunteer with Big Brothers, Big Sisters between April 2016 and November 2017.
“Our thoughts are with the individuals and family whose lives have been affected. The safety and well-being of the children we serve is our highest priority,” the statement read. “We operate under stringent child protection guidelines that were developed in collaboration with national experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Our national standards reflect industry best practices in child protection and require extensive volunteer screening, ongoing training and careful monitoring.”
Beavercreek began the investigation after a woman reported the boy’s sibling told her about the sexual abuse, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records.
The victim reportedly went to Pujolar’s apartment multiple times to play video games. After a couple of visits, Pujolar gave him money and gift certificates, according to court documents.
“[The boy] stated Pujolar asked him if he could touch him, and initially [the boy] said no,” read an affidavit.
A few weeks later, Pujolar asked the boy to to go his room and engaged in sex acts with him, according to court records. This reportedly took place multiple times at the apartment.
During an interview with police, Pujolar admitted he engaged in sex acts with the boy about 15 to 20 times, according to court documents.
About the Author