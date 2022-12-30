Beavercreek man accused of raping boy sentenced to at least 20 years in prison

“Our thoughts are with the individuals and family whose lives have been affected. The safety and well-being of the children we serve is our highest priority,” the statement read. “We operate under stringent child protection guidelines that were developed in collaboration with national experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Our national standards reflect industry best practices in child protection and require extensive volunteer screening, ongoing training and careful monitoring.”

Beavercreek began the investigation after a woman reported the boy’s sibling told her about the sexual abuse, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records.

The victim reportedly went to Pujolar’s apartment multiple times to play video games. After a couple of visits, Pujolar gave him money and gift certificates, according to court documents.

“[The boy] stated Pujolar asked him if he could touch him, and initially [the boy] said no,” read an affidavit.

A few weeks later, Pujolar asked the boy to to go his room and engaged in sex acts with him, according to court records. This reportedly took place multiple times at the apartment.

During an interview with police, Pujolar admitted he engaged in sex acts with the boy about 15 to 20 times, according to court documents.