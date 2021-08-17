Beavercreek man accused of sexually assaulting teen faces 15 counts of rape

When the Dayton Daily News reached out to Big Brothers Big Sisters for comment, the agency issued a statement that said: “We are still learning more about the situation and will provide more information as soon as possible.”

The teen told police he went to Pujolar’s apartment to play video games and, after a couple visits, Pujolar gave him money and gift certificates, according to court documents.

“[The victim] stated Pujolar asked him if he could touch him, and initially [the victim] said no,” read an affidavit.

Weeks later, Pujolar reportedly asked the teen to go to his bedroom and then engaged in sex acts with the victim. The victim told police this occurred multiples at the apartment, according to court records.

The victim’s mother also found texts on his phone from Pujolar she thought were “sexual in nature,” according to court documents. After learning of the reported assault from her other child, she confronted Pujolar about the messages.

“Alain Pujolar apologized and asked her to forgive him,” an affidavit read.

During a police interview on Aug. 9, Pujolar admitted to a detective he engaged in sex acts with the victim about 15 to 20 times, according to court records.

Police arrested Pujolar on Monday. A judge set his bond at $100,000.

Pujolar resigned from his position with the Air Force Research Lab earlier this month, according to a spokesperson.

“Alain Pujolar is a former AFRL employee who is no longer associated with the Air Force,” read a statement from AFRL.