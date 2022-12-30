Troopers seek public’s help to find ‘dangerous escapee’

Jacob D. Davidson, 38, escaped Thursday from Twin Valley Behavioral Heath Hospital in Columbus, according to a release from the patrol.

He is described as a white man with blue eyes who stands 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 210 pounds. He was last seen with brown hair and a full beard wearing a red flannel shirt with a maroon T-shirt underneath, blue sweatpants and black Velcro athletic shoes, troopers said.