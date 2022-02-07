Beavercreek man convicted of dealing drugs, faces 25 years in prison

Robert Lynn Nolan was found guilty Monday by a Greene County Common Pleas Court jury of 17 offenses, including trafficking and possession of cocaine and fentanyl, and possession of amphetamine.

The Greene County Agencies for Combined Enforcement task force identified Nolan and a drug trafficker who operated in the Fairborn area. Detectives used a confidential informant, who met with Nolan and two accomplices to complete six drug sales in April 2021 in the parking lot of a Fairborn business, inside a Beavercreek apartment and in the parking lot outside the Beavercreek apartment complex, according to a release from the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.