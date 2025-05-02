Beavercreek woman accused of whipping child with cord pleads guilty

Credit: Greene County Jail Credit: Greene County Jail

Those charges could carry a sentence of two to 12 years of prison and a fine up to $15,000.

As part of the agreement, a second count of endangering children and one count of felonious assault were dismissed.

Miller is scheduled to be sentenced May 22.

Millers charges stem from the afternoon of July 27, 2024, when a woman told Beavercreek police that a child on a bike asked her for help after they were assaulted, according to court documents.

Officers noted whip marks, scars and open wounds on the child’s back and arms, and crews took the child to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

When police asked Miller to explain what happened, court records said, she told them the child was misbehaving and playing video games instead of doing chores.

So, she said that she, “grabbed an extension cord and used it in a whipping fashion to discipline (the child),” an affidavit read. “… She proceeded to state she has struck (the child) previously using belts as a form of discipline, which is what the scars and prior marks are believed to be from.”