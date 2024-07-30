Court records: Beavercreek woman charged after hitting child with extension cord

On Saturday afternoon Beavercreek police were called to respond to a domestic violence investigation after a child on a bike asked a woman for help.

The child told police Miller hit them, so they ran away to get help, according to court documents.

The officers noted whip marks and scars and open wounds on the child’s back and arms. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment and an evaluation.

When police asked Miller to explain what happened she said the child was misbehaving and playing video games instead of doing chores, according to court records.

“She advised she grabbed an extension cord and used it in a whipping fashion to discipline (the child),” an affidavit read. “...She proceeded to state he has struck (the child) previously using belts as a form of discipline, which is what the scars and prior marks are believed to be from.”

Miller was arrested and booked into the Greene County Jail.