Big changes announced for highway interchange near Dayton Mall

“The I-75/SR 725 corridor experiences a high crash rate and has consistently ranked in the top ten crash locations on ODOT’s Highway Safety Improvement Program list,” ODOT said in a release announcing the interchange proposal.

The most common type of crash involved rear-end collisions and those making left turns, said Josh Conley, lead roadway designer for JMT.

Between 2014 and 2016, there were 219 crashes and many were contributed to congestion, he said.

“The purpose of this project is to address conditions within the corridor that are contributing to the high crash rate and to improve traffic operation,” Conley said during a project presentation video.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public comments about plans to address one of the state’s most accident prone and congested corridors at the interchange of state Route 725 and Interstate 75 in Miami Twp. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The new design wouldn’t be the first diverging diamond interchange in the area. One was recently implemented near Union Centre Boulevard and I-75 interchange in West Chester Twp.

Other plans for the Miami Twp. interchange includes making upgrades to the traffic signals between the state Route 75 and Byers Road intersection and the state Route 725 and Mall Woods/Prestige Plaza intersection.

Also, there are plans to install a sidewalk from Byers Road to state Route 741, according to ODOT.

The ODOT project is in cooperation with the Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District, the cities of Miamisburg and West Carrollton and the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

Miami Twp. Director of Community Development Christopher Snyder also said that they have been working to improve the interchange.

A traffic configurating known as the diverging diamond interchange is planned for the Interstate 75 and state Route 725 interchange to relieve congestion and reduce crashes. CONTRIBUTED

“Miami Township has been working with the Miami Crossing Joint Economic Development District along with the city of Miamisburg and the Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District to plan for pedestrian improvements through the Exit 44 interchange,” he said. “The proposed plans are being coordinated with ODOT and their plans to modify Exit 44. We will be continuing to coordinate with ODOT as they further develop the design for Exit 44 with the goal to enhance safety for both motorists and pedestrians throughout the corridor.”

ODOT is accepting questions and feedback until June 16. Those comments can be sent by filling out the comment form on the ODOT website by going to www.transportation.ohio.gov and selecting “ODOT Projects” on the green banner at the top of the page, then scroll down to the filter projects option and enter “725,” click “filter” and scroll down and select “I-75/SR 725 Interchange Improvements.”

People also can email D07.PI.Comment@dot.ohio.gov, call District 7 at 937-497-6721 or mail a letter, Attention: Tricia Bishop, ODOT District 7, 1001 St. Marys Ave., Sidney, OH 45365.

By the numbers

$8.75 million - projected cost of the project

216 - crashes on the corridor between 2014-2016

170 - crashes on the corridor between 2016-2018

2023 - projected start year and completion year for the project

*Ohio Department of Transportation