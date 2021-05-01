Big changes announced for highway interchange near Dayton Mall

The Interstate 75 interchange near the Dayton Mall that the Ohio Department of Transportation says is one of the most accident-prone and congested corridors in the state could undergo a big change soon.
A diverging diamond interchange is being suggested at the corridor where Interstate 75 and state Route 725 meet. A diverging diamond interchange eliminates drivers turning left in front of oncoming lanes of traffic by using the opposite side of the bridge to get onto the highway ramp.
The total project cost is estimated at $8.75 million and it’s projected to take eight to 10 months to complete. The time frame calls for construction to begin in the spring of 2023 and for work to be finished during the fall of 2023.
Statistics from the department say between 2016 and 2018, there were 170 crashes. Of those crashes, there was one fatality and 38 injury crashes.
“The I-75/SR 725 corridor experiences a high crash rate and has consistently ranked in the top ten crash locations on ODOT’s Highway Safety Improvement Program list,” ODOT said in a release announcing the interchange proposal.
The most common type of crash involved rear-end collisions and those making left turns, said Josh Conley, lead roadway designer for JMT.
Between 2014 and 2016, there were 219 crashes and many were contributed to congestion, he said.
“The purpose of this project is to address conditions within the corridor that are contributing to the high crash rate and to improve traffic operation,” Conley said during a project presentation video.
Credit: JIM NOELKER
The new design wouldn’t be the first diverging diamond interchange in the area. One was recently implemented near Union Centre Boulevard and I-75 interchange in West Chester Twp.
Other plans for the Miami Twp. interchange includes making upgrades to the traffic signals between the state Route 75 and Byers Road intersection and the state Route 725 and Mall Woods/Prestige Plaza intersection.
Also, there are plans to install a sidewalk from Byers Road to state Route 741, according to ODOT.
The ODOT project is in cooperation with the Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District, the cities of Miamisburg and West Carrollton and the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.
Miami Twp. Director of Community Development Christopher Snyder also said that they have been working to improve the interchange.
“Miami Township has been working with the Miami Crossing Joint Economic Development District along with the city of Miamisburg and the Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District to plan for pedestrian improvements through the Exit 44 interchange,” he said. “The proposed plans are being coordinated with ODOT and their plans to modify Exit 44. We will be continuing to coordinate with ODOT as they further develop the design for Exit 44 with the goal to enhance safety for both motorists and pedestrians throughout the corridor.”
ODOT is accepting questions and feedback until June 16. Those comments can be sent by filling out the comment form on the ODOT website by going to www.transportation.ohio.gov and selecting “ODOT Projects” on the green banner at the top of the page, then scroll down to the filter projects option and enter “725,” click “filter” and scroll down and select “I-75/SR 725 Interchange Improvements.”
People also can email D07.PI.Comment@dot.ohio.gov, call District 7 at 937-497-6721 or mail a letter, Attention: Tricia Bishop, ODOT District 7, 1001 St. Marys Ave., Sidney, OH 45365.
By the numbers
$8.75 million - projected cost of the project
216 - crashes on the corridor between 2014-2016
170 - crashes on the corridor between 2016-2018
2023 - projected start year and completion year for the project
*Ohio Department of Transportation