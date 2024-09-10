Body, dash camera footage shows motorcyclist ride through fatal crash scene

In the video posted to social media, dash camera footage shows a motorcycle drive through police tape strung across the road and around the highway patrol cruiser parked in the lane with its lights on.

Body camera footage showed the motorcyclist admit to police that he had “a couple beers” before riding, and that he saw the cruiser in the lane so decided to go around it.

After a roadside sobriety test, the man was taken into custody and charged with OVI, the highway patrol said.

Troopers were at the scene investigating a two-vehicle crash on Old Troy Pike at Ingleside Avenue.

After receiving the report at 11:46 p.m., troopers from the OSHP Dayton Post found that a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder was driving southwest on Old Troy Pike, went off the right side of the road, and then came back onto the road, going left of center and crashing into a 2017 Chevrolet Impala driving the opposite direction. After the impact the Impala went off the side of the road and crashed into multiple trees.

The driver of the Impala died at the scene, while the driver of the Pathfinder was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.